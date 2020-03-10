You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 coronavirus not known to impact water supply, state health official says
Mackenzie Lad

A state health official who advised households to have a two-week supply of food and water during a briefing about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak last week said this week there is no known threat to the water supply from the virus.

Traci DeSalvo, communicable diseases epidemiology section chief for the state Department of Health Services, said during the briefing Friday that households should prepare, including stocking up on food and water, in case community spread of the virus begins in Wisconsin or people develop symptoms of the disease and need to stay home.

DeSalvo said a stockpile of nonperishable food and water is part of general recommendations for natural disasters and other emergencies, as the State Journal reported.

Many readers asked if health officials were suggesting the new coronavirus could harm the tap water supply.

During a briefing Monday, DeSalvo the water supply is not known to be affected.

“It’s a good idea for households to prepare and to have that two-week supply of food and water, but no specific impacts to the water supply that we know about related to COVID-19 or that we would anticipate at this point in time," she said.

