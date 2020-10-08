 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus found in mink on Taylor County ranch; first documented case in state's $227M industry
0 comments
topical alert top story

Coronavirus found in mink on Taylor County ranch; first documented case in state's $227M industry

{{featured_button_text}}

Dead mink on a Taylor County farm have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to state officials.

It is the first documented infection within Wisconsin’s mink industry, according to state public health and agriculture officials.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Thursday that it has placed the unnamed farm under quarantine and is working with local, state and federal authorities to investigate the outbreak and assist with carcass disposal and cleaning.

DATCP has not said when the outbreak was first detected nor how many mink were infected.

According to the agency, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed preliminary tests done by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed coronavirus infection at a mink farm. Utah confirmed its first cases on August 17.

According to state officials, there is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.

Wisconsin, which had 67 mink farms as of the last USDA census, is the nation’s largest mink producer, supplying nearly half of the roughly 3 million U.S. pelts sold in 2018.

DATCP estimates the state’s fur exports that year were worth nearly $227 million.

In June, DATCP circulated guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control to veterinarians who work with Wisconsin’s mink ranches.

The federal guidelines note that the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in mink on multiple farms in the Netherlands and that research has shown ferrets, a close relative of mink, can catch and spread the virus in laboratory settings.

The document notes a lack of evidence that animals “play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans,” though it cautions that more study is needed.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics