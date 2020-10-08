Coronavirus found in mink on Taylor County ranch; first documented case in state's $227M industry

Dead mink on a Taylor County farm have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to state officials.

It is the first documented infection within Wisconsin’s mink industry, according to state public health and agriculture officials.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Thursday that it has placed the unnamed farm under quarantine and is working with local, state and federal authorities to investigate the outbreak and assist with carcass disposal and cleaning.

DATCP has not said when the outbreak was first detected nor how many mink were infected.

According to the agency, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed preliminary tests done by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed coronavirus infection at a mink farm. Utah confirmed its first cases on August 17.

According to state officials, there is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.