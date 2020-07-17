Contact tracers work to curb, keep up with growing COVID-19 outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Equipped with a laptop, legal pad and smart phone, Merta Maaneb de Macedo this week called a UW-Madison student whose roommate recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Maaneb de Macedo, a nurse with Public Health Madison and Dane County, is a contact tracer — one of hundreds of workers trying to stem Wisconsin’s growing coronavirus outbreak by urging people who test positive and those near them to stay away from others to reduce the spread.

The student said he had just developed a cough, shortness of breath and loss of smell — telltale signs of COVID-19. After testing negative two weeks earlier, he had been tested again, with no results yet.

“That’s smart,” Maaneb de Macedo said of getting retested. She said he had a probable case of the respiratory disease and asked him to isolate for 10 days.

“Please stay home,” she said. “If you need anything, we would ask you to get someone to get it for you that is not positive for COVID.”