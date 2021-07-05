Company behind Middleton hospital has troubled history

Some of the citations involved inadequate staffing, such as not having a psychiatrist present weekly and not having a full-time occupational therapist. Willow Creek told the state it was addressing the problems.

Another inspection the following month yielded two citations, including one for not telling patients there is not a doctor present in the hospital at all times.

In July 2020, the facility was cited for not having a safe physical environment after an adult patient and a juvenile patient were left unattended in an assessment area and the adult forced the juvenile to perform oral sex, according to an inspection report. Green Bay police arrested the adult, who was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, a felony.

The facility said a staff member would monitor the hallway if more than one patient was in the assessment area.

This May, Willow Creek was cited again for a lack of physical safety after groups of patients were found unsupervised. Another citation said the facility was providing detox services without approval. No response from the facility was available from the state.

