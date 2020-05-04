Community, research efforts related to COVID-19 funded by UW medical school

Virtual health assessments at a Madison homeless shelter, support for students with medical conditions at Madison schools and research on ways to better test and track COVID-19 are among 21 projects receiving $2.2 million from a COVID-19 Response Grant Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
The medical school's Wisconsin Partnership Program announced 11 community-led initiatives and 10 research grants related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the community programs funded are virtual screenings of guests at a men's emergency shelter run by Madison-based Porchlight. The Madison School District got a grant to provide support for students with medical conditions associated with poor outcomes from COVID-19.
The Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison was funded to provide assistance in English and Spanish with food, hygiene and employment or unemployment benefits. REAP Food Group and Roots4Change got a grant to develop a care system for Latino/indigenous families in Dane County.
Grants in other parts of the state involve black birth workers, uninsured adults in Milwaukee, child maltreatment prevention in Wood County and help for Hmong and other refugees.
Research grants include projects to develop monoclonal antibodies to diagnose and treat COVID-19, better ways of diagnosing pneumonia stemming from COVID-19, protecting health care workers with negative pressure isolation and helping the public test and maintain face masks.
Other research projects funded involve studying the "nasal microbiome" and genetic surveillance of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The lead researcher conducting the genetic surveillance, Thomas Friedrich, said last week that preliminary findings show most COVID-19 viruses sequenced from Dane County patients appear to come from Europe, while Milwaukee-area samples stem from Asia.
