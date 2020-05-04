Community, research efforts related to COVID-19 funded by UW medical school

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Virtual health assessments at a Madison homeless shelter, support for students with medical conditions at Madison schools and research on ways to better test and track COVID-19 are among 21 projects receiving $2.2 million from a COVID-19 Response Grant Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

The medical school's Wisconsin Partnership Program announced 11 community-led initiatives and 10 research grants related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Among the community programs funded are virtual screenings of guests at a men's emergency shelter run by Madison-based Porchlight. The Madison School District got a grant to provide support for students with medical conditions associated with poor outcomes from COVID-19.

The Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison was funded to provide assistance in English and Spanish with food, hygiene and employment or unemployment benefits. REAP Food Group and Roots4Change got a grant to develop a care system for Latino/indigenous families in Dane County.

Grants in other parts of the state involve black birth workers, uninsured adults in Milwaukee, child maltreatment prevention in Wood County and help for Hmong and other refugees.