Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville closing due to 2 COVID-19 cases
alert

Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville is closing until April 20 due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19, Community Action Inc. announced.

The move came at the recommendation of the Rock County Health Department, after the two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Community Action said in a statement.

Community Action said it has notified those who were in direct contact with those who tested positive, and the building at 2230 Center Ave. will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to children returning.

Community Action said it is asking Community Kids staffers to quarantine themselves until the center reopens on April 20.

Community Kids, which serves kids ages 2 weeks to 12 years, provides care from 5 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.

It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope. 

