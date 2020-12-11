Citing record COVID-19 deaths in nursing home residents, AARP Wisconsin urges action

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a roughly $541 million package of bills for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which hasn't taken action on the pandemic since April. Vos has laid out a plan that would allow the GOP-led budget committee to spend up to $100 million for virus response measures.

The Republican leaders also want more legislative control over how state and federal pandemic funds are spent, as well as how the COVID-19 vaccine is prioritized and deployed.

LeMahieu said some items in the Assembly package could receive support in the Senate, but he also has proposed using some of the state’s existing surplus Medicaid funds to address pandemic needs. Evers opposes LeMahieu’s proposal, as those state funds often go to health care coverage, long-term care and other services.

Vos has said the Assembly may convene this month, while LeMahieu said a session in the Senate is unlikely to occur until next year.

AARP said "COVID-19 brings to light longstanding flaws in the nation’s long-term care system" and reported the latest figures for Wisconsin from its COVID-19 dashboard.