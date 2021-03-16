Chronic disease eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin to start March 22

Wisconsin residents with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination Monday, a week earlier than announced last week.
Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that people ages 16 to 64 with the conditions can get shots Monday, as vaccine supply continues to increase.
“Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms,” Evers said in a statement. “Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life.”
Wisconsin ranks 19th among states in the proportion of its population vaccinated and first in the percentage of its doses used, with 94%, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data by The New York Times.
The medical conditions include: moderate-to-severe asthma; cancer; cerebrovascular diseases, which affect blood vessels and blood supply to the brain; chronic kidney disease; COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies; hypertension, or high blood pressure; and immunocompromised state — a weakened immune system — from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV or use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines.
Other conditions included are: liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; obesity and being overweight; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis, or having damaged or scarred lung tissues; sickle cell disease; type 1 or 2 diabetes; and thalassemia, a blood disorder.
May 1 for general public
The general public will become eligible May 1, Evers said last week after President Joe Biden called for that target nationwide.
During a Wisconsin Health News webinar Tuesday, Evers said it's too early to determine if the May 1 target also might also be moved up.
“The priorities are there for a reason and we have to make sure we deal with the people that are either in positions that will cause them to possibly get the disease or spread the disease or have some other (health) issues that create a problem for themselves,” Evers said. “We’ll monitor that and we’ll get the general public involved as soon as we can."
Evers also said he has not made a decision on whether he will extend the state’s mask mandate, which is slated to expire early next month. The governor said the decision will be based on the number of cases in the state and how they are trending.
“Whether there’s a mandate or not, and I’ll decide then, but we still should be masking up,” he said.
Evers said there is a “slight possibility” the state might be returning to more normal practices by the end of the summer.
Triage but no policing
More than 2 million residents are estimated to have one or more of the medical conditions that will qualify them for shots Monday, though some may have already been immunized as part of earlier priority groups such as front-line health care workers, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the state health department, said last week.
Vaccine providers may need to prioritize individuals who are at higher risk amid limited supply, but no specific triage process must by followed, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. In general, priority should go to people with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults or those in communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, officials said.
Hospitals and clinics might contact regular patients who fit the categories to offer vaccination appointments, but people can also seek injections at pharmacies, community clinics, local health departments and other venues, officials said. They may need to sign a form attesting they have one of the conditions, but they won’t need to show medical records to prove it.
“This is not about policing this,” Willems Van Dijk said last week. “This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible.”
The state has a list and map of vaccinators available online at go.madison.com/vaccinators and is developing a registry for appointments and a waiting list at vaccinate.wi.gov. A hotline for questions about vaccines and assistance with registration is at 844-684-1064.
More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Wisconsin, the state health department said Tuesday. Nearly 1.3 million people, or 21.9%, have had at least one dose, and more than 700,000 people, or 12.6%, are fully immunized.
Among residents 65 and older, 68.9% statewide and 84.2% in Dane County have had at least one dose, and 41% statewide and 53.5% in Dane County are fully immunized.
State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.