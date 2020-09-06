Chippewa County reports state's first death of year from mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin has its first death of 2020 from the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis, state officials reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Chippewa County Health Department on Friday announced that laboratory testing has confirmed a case of eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, virus infection in a woman in her 60s who had been living in Chippewa County.

"This is the second confirmed case of EEE in our state this year and the seriousness of this infection cannot be overstated," said Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley. "Since mosquitoes continue to be active in Wisconsin, we are urging people to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites."

There have also been nine cases of EEE reported in horses this year; all of which were in the northwestern part of the state, and four from Chippewa County.

EEE virus is a rare, but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. Symptoms begin anywhere from three to 10 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, is the most dangerous and frequent serious complication. In Wisconsin, the last human case of EEE was reported in 2017.