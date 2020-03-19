Child care providers struggle with changing rules, tough decisions on front lines of pandemic

Amid rapidly changing circumstances and guidance, Wisconsin child care providers are making difficult choices about when and how to operate during statewide efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Gov. Tony Evers imposed new restrictions Wednesday, limiting the number of people who can be present, while asking providers to prioritize children of medical providers and other essential workers.
Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, child care centers were not allowed to operate with more than 10 staff members or more than 50 children present at a time. The order remains in effect for the duration of the public health emergency Evers declared last week.
“What we’re hearing from providers is significant confusion,” said Ruth Schmidt, executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association, a nonprofit advocacy and development organization for day care workers. “We’ve heard from a lot of programs that are closing.”
Subsequent guidance issued by the Department of Children and Families clarified that the limits apply to any children or staff -- including support roles like cooks or administrators -- who come into contact with others.
“It’s literally a change every half hour,” said Leighanne Dockerty, director of Kids Safari in Cottage Grove, the largest center in Dane County.
Dockerty said her staff have identified about 25 to 30 children whose parents are in essential roles -- including health care, law enforcement, biotech and grocers -- and are getting requests from hospitals looking for additional slots.
They are checking temperatures at the door, cleaning every half hour and enforcing strict hand washing procedures to protect children and staff, including five with compromised immune systems.
“It’s very scary,” said Dockerty, who has an autoimmune disorder and recently completed cancer treatment. “It’s a delicate balance between supporting the community and protecting ourselves.”
Attendance was down about 90% this week, Dockerty said, after the center asked parents who were able to keep their children home. A policy adopted after the H1N1 pandemic of 2009 allows the center to close for up to three weeks without refunding tuition, which Dockerty said will allow her to continue paying workers temporarily.
Abbi Kruse, director of The Playing Field in Madison, said providers have been left to decide for themselves whether to remain open with “little to no guidance” and little regard for the safety of teachers and children.
“There has been no discussion of how to protect early educators,” Kruse said. “The words being spoken are that child care workers are essential. However, they are being treated as if they are expendable.”
Kruse, who closed her center Monday but is considering reopening to serve children of frontline workers, said she’s frustrated that providers have not been consulted.
“The only two options were to stay open or close,” she said. “I can think of at least five scenarios that would have been better.”
Kids Junction, one of the largest child care centers in Dane County, had seen a gradual decline in attendance this week, said director Frannie Parrell.
Because the center operates in three locations within the same building, Parrell said they have not had to turn any children away but have begun staggering shifts to comply with the new restrictions. Parrell said no teachers have been laid off.
“The only thing that changed is trying to figure out rotating staffing,” she said. “We are very thankful to our staff and our families.”
DCF spokesman Tom McCarthy said the agency is fielding lots of calls and also gathering information on which providers are open and closed and what licensed staff might be available should the need for popup centers arise.
“It’s people who are trying to do the right thing and get clarity on how they can be assisting with the greater crisis,” he said.
Crisis challenges strained system, underpaid workers
Evers’ order limits an already tight supply of services and places additional strain on an industry where wages are among the state’s lowest.
“The final piece in terms of limiting adults … and children, paired with the very real need to move toward having the most available care for children of essential workers, I think is just pushing this already fragmented system of care into a level of -- I think it’s safe to say it feels a little chaotic,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt’s organization and the DCF have surveyed about 20,000 Wisconsin providers to determine which plan to remain open and how many slots might be available.
DCF is also working to determine demand for service from front-line workers.
“How many kids are we talking about?” McCarthy said. “This is sort of new for us in figuring that number.”
McCarthy echoed Evers’ call for parents to do their part.
“If you can keep your kid at home please do, if you’re not in the vital services,” he said.
Schmidt said the state needs to provide clearer direction on which children should and shouldn’t be attending.
“The governor is encouraging it but there has been no directive to child care centers to stop caring for children of nonessential workers,” she said.
Schmidt is also calling for emergency action to boost pay for providers, whose average hourly wage in 2018 was $10.24, according to the Department of Workforce Development. That means they earn less than 98% of all other occupations.
“We are advocating very hard,” she said. “You cannot expect childcare workers who are making $10 an hour and lack health insurance to step up to the plate to do this.”
As of Thursday afternoon Wisconsin had 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had tested 2,347 people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 27 cases were in Dane County.
