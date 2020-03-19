Child care providers struggle with changing rules, tough decisions on front lines of pandemic

“There has been no discussion of how to protect early educators,” Kruse said. “The words being spoken are that child care workers are essential. However, they are being treated as if they are expendable.”

Kruse, who closed her center Monday but is considering reopening to serve children of frontline workers, said she’s frustrated that providers have not been consulted.

“The only two options were to stay open or close,” she said. “I can think of at least five scenarios that would have been better.”

Kids Junction, one of the largest child care centers in Dane County, had seen a gradual decline in attendance this week, said director Frannie Parrell.

Because the center operates in three locations within the same building, Parrell said they have not had to turn any children away but have begun staggering shifts to comply with the new restrictions. Parrell said no teachers have been laid off.

“The only thing that changed is trying to figure out rotating staffing,” she said. “We are very thankful to our staff and our families.”