CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health steps down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Vermeer, CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which acquired Meriter Hospital in Madison in 2014, is stepping down April 30, the organization said Monday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Sue Thompson, a senior vice president, will serve as interim CEO during a search for a permanent replacement.

Vermeer, who became CEO more than four years ago, was with UnityPoint Health for 20 years and is leaving "to pursue other opportunities," UnityPoint Health said in a statement.

Thompson has played an integral part in UnityPoint Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and previously served as CEO of the system’s Fort Dodge region, the organization said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter's CEO is Sue Erickson. UnityPoint Health has 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals and more than 30,000 employees.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.