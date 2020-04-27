You are the owner of this article.
CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health steps down
CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health steps down

Meriter Hospital (copy)

UnityPoint Health-Meriter

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Kevin Vermeer, CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which acquired Meriter Hospital in Madison in 2014, is stepping down April 30, the organization said Monday.

Sue Thompson, a senior vice president, will serve as interim CEO during a search for a permanent replacement.

Sue Thompson

Thompson

Vermeer, who became CEO more than four years ago, was with UnityPoint Health for 20 years and is leaving "to pursue other opportunities," UnityPoint Health said in a statement.

Thompson has played an integral part in UnityPoint Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and previously served as CEO of the system’s Fort Dodge region, the organization said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter's CEO is Sue Erickson. UnityPoint Health has 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals and more than 30,000 employees. 

