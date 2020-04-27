CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health steps down

Kevin Vermeer, CEO of Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which acquired Meriter Hospital in Madison in 2014, is stepping down April 30, the organization said Monday.
Sue Thompson, a senior vice president, will serve as interim CEO during a search for a permanent replacement.
Vermeer, who became CEO more than four years ago, was with UnityPoint Health for 20 years and is leaving "to pursue other opportunities," UnityPoint Health said in a statement.
Thompson has played an integral part in UnityPoint Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and previously served as CEO of the system’s Fort Dodge region, the organization said.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter's CEO is Sue Erickson. UnityPoint Health has 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals and more than 30,000 employees.
