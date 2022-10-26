 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Center for COVID Control fined $22,500 in Dane County

UW activity (copy)

At-home test kits for COVID-19 and face masks are offered to students at UW-Madison.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHVES

Operators of the Center for COVID Control — which set up 25 collection sites in Wisconsin for COVID-19 testing, including six in Dane County — are required to pay a $22,500 fine in Dane County related to concerns about misleading advertising, according to a judgment reached with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who ran the Center for COVID Control, must pay $11,250 in civil forfeitures and $11,250 in statutory fees, DATCP said Wednesday.

From Dec. 2, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2022, the Center for COVID Control provided advertising to Doctors Clinics Laboratory and established the sites to collect biological samples for COVID-19 testing, DATCP said. 

Online ads said people who got a free “gold standard” reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test, or RT-PCR, would receive results within 48 hours. "Contrary to these representations, individuals who utilized RT-PCR testing at their Wisconsin collection sites did not receive their test results within this time frame," DATCP said.

"Dropping the ball on a service as vital as COVID-19 tests is unacceptable to consumers," Lara Sutherlin, administrator of DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

