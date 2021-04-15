Cases of worrisome COVID-19 variant double in Wisconsin in a week

Overall, new cases in the state have been highest among residents younger than 18 in the past two weeks, Westergaard said. During the state’s largest coronavirus surge in November and December, that age group had the lowest number of cases, he said.

The state reported 943 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a daily average of 808, up from a recent low of 371 on March 8. Some 317 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 268 a week earlier and 193 on March 21.

Dane County reported 96 new cases Thursday, for a daily average of 75 cases, up from 60 last week.

In the past two weeks, 21% of new cases in the county have been in people under 18, compared to an average throughout the pandemic of 13%, said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. The county is seeing a higher number of cases, not just of the overall percentage, among youth ages 12 to 17, she said.

"It is not going in the right direction," Heinrich said. “This change (in more youth cases) is not just the result of having more of our older population vaccinated."

She encouraged people to keep wearing face masks when in public, including at school and sports activities.