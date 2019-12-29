Breast milk depots, exchanges growing in Wisconsin to assist more babies

“People in our area can donate milk to help prevent the death of newborn babies,” said Amy Graber, the Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, director at Southwestern Community Action Program, where the Dodgeville depot is based.

The Wisconsin Dells depot will be at the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council. Depots have been operating for years at Wildwood Family Clinic in Cottage Grove and the UW Health clinic in Mount Horeb.

“The demand for our milk at our hospitals is increasing, so we are hoping to get more depots to continually meet the demand,” said Nicole Robbins, education and outreach specialist at the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, which opened in 2015 and also serves Illinois.

Donors take blood tests for hepatitis B and C, HIV, syphilis and a virus called HTLV, Robbins said. They can’t smoke, drink much alcohol or take many medications, and must meet other criteria.

About 80% of the milk is distributed to hospitals, mostly in neonatal intensive care units but also in special care nurseries and mother-baby units, Robbins said.

The rest of the milk is sold to mothers directly, at $18 per 4-ounce bottle, or to dispensaries, including Hoey Apothecary in Madison.