Brakebush Brothers, a chicken processing company in Westfield, has won a National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions 2019 Employer/Purchaser Excellence Award.
Brakebush is a member of The Alliance, a Madison-based not-for-profit cooperative of 250 self-funded employers in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. The Alliance nominated Brakebush for the award.
The award is given to employers or purchasers that demonstrate leadership and innovation in advancing overall health and health care value through benefit programs and design, and employee engagement.
In 2014, Brakebush started a self-funded health benefits plan that includes an onsite health center with free primary and acute care service to all employees, as well as spouses and dependents, covered by the company's health plan.
In addition, a program directs patients to high-value health care resources when deemed medically appropriate. Other services include onsite physical therapy and mammograms, monthly onsite visits from an orthopedic surgeon, at-home sleep studies and an international mail-order pharmacy service for high-cost medicines.
Last year, Brakebush’s per member health benefit costs were lower than in 2014, even after factoring in the cost of the onsite clinic, the company said in a statement.
During the same time, employers nationwide saw an average annual cost increase that varied from 3.9 percent in 2014 to 3.6 percent in 2018, according to the Mercer U.S. National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans.
"The award shows that employers of all sizes, and any location, can make a positive impact in their fight against the rising costs of health care without government intervention, or the need to pass those costs on to its employees,” said Dan Ludwig, Brakebush's director of benefits and safety.
Brakebush has 2,100 employees, including 1,100 in Wisconsin and 1,000 employees in Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas.