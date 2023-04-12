UW-Madison didn’t promptly report a 2019 lab incident involving a potentially dangerous bird flu virus to some authorities, raising questions about whether the public can trust oversight of such controversial research, an investigative reporter alleged Tuesday in a USA TODAY opinion piece promoting her new book.

But in a statement Wednesday, the university said it did disclose the incident as required and the journalist "broadly and harmfully asserts wrongdoing ... that is not rooted in the facts." The reporter uses the 2019 incident and one from 2013 "to mischaracterize and distort the university’s handling of research involving pathogens, its efforts to mitigate risk and its compliance with research oversight requirements," the statement said.

"The outcome is a story that irresponsibly sensationalizes a topic of immense public concern in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," the UW-Madison statement said.

Both incidents, which the university acknowledges occurred, involve research led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a prominent flu scientist. His studies to make flu viruses more infectious in ferrets have been criticized by some scientists and halted by federal authorities over concerns a lab leak could cause a flu pandemic in people.

The work, which Kawaoka and campus officials said is designed to help prevent a flu pandemic, was allowed to resume in early 2019 and has been conducted at University Research Park on Madison's West Side.

In the Dec. 9, 2019 incident, a research trainee’s hood-like respirator became disconnected from its safe air supply. That left the device's hose loose in air potentially contaminated with an H5N1 flu virus altered to become transmissible among ferrets, wrote Alison Young, a journalism professor at the University of Missouri and former investigative reporter at USA TODAY.

UW-Madison didn’t report the incident to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease until three days later and took two months to file a report with the National Institutes of Health's Office of Science Policy, which should have been told “immediately,” Young wrote, quoting federal officials. The university also didn’t tell local or state health officials, she wrote. Young’s opinion piece is adapted from her book, “Pandora’s Gamble: Lab Leaks, Pandemics, and a World at Risk,” to be released April 25.

The situation “raises uncomfortable questions about the tremendous trust the world places in these kinds of labs,” Young wrote.

UW-Madison officials told Young, however, that the lab did immediately report the incident to regulators at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its statement Wednesday, the university said the trainee's hose "was disconnected for a matter of seconds and was immediately reconnected."

At the time, the infectious agent was stored away, infected animals were in HEPA-filtered containment cages, the biosafety cabinet where the sample collection took place had been disinfected and Tyvek sleeves and outer gloves had been disinfected and changed, the statement said. "The detachment was also so brief that the researcher would have continued to breathe the filtered air still present in their (respirator)," the university said.

Campus officials determined the incident was "not an exposure or potential exposure under NIH criteria," so the incident wasn't immediately reported to the NIH Office of Science Policy, the university said. After the lab and campus biosafety officials had a series of meeting with the NIH safety office, the university was asked to file the Feb. 10, 2020 report.

In response to the report, the university said it received an email from the safety office saying, “the actions taken in response to this incident appear appropriate.”

Young said the trainee, who “apparently didn’t become infected,” initially was told to quarantine but then released from quarantine.

In 2013, a member of Kawaoka’s research team accidentally pierced their finger with a needle that had an engineered H5N1 virus on it, Young wrote. The researcher was sent home to quarantine and family members were told to stay in a hotel, Young wrote. The person didn't show any symptoms, she said.

NIH officials said a researcher’s home was not an appropriate site for quarantine because flu viruses can spread through the air, Young wrote. After the university agreed to NIH’s demands, the agency allowed Kawaoka to continue his research, she said.

The university on Wednesday said that because the needle stick was a "low-risk exposure," the quarantine at home was approved by the NIH. But the NIH noted a discrepancy in the lab’s plans for quarantine in the event of a high-risk exposure. "As a result, the university corrected its plans," the UW-Madison statement said.

Kawaoka and Dutch scientist Ron Fouchier caused an international stir in 2011 when they said they had separately altered the H5N1 virus so it could spread in ferrets. In 2012, they agreed to a yearlong moratorium.

A few months after Kawaoka was allowed to resume the work in 2014, the Obama administration called for another stoppage of such research nationally. The announcement followed incidents involving anthrax, flu and smallpox at federal facilities.

In 2017, the government issued a framework through which grant reviewers are expected to consider the benefits and risks of the research, known as “gain-of-function” studies.

In January 2019, UW-Madison was told it could resume the work. A $600,000 grant for the research came from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Kawaoka has said his research helps to identify problematic viruses and develop drugs and vaccines against them.

“The work we do provides scientific data so there can be an informed risk assessment of viruses circulating in nature,” he told the State Journal in 2014. “The more we learn, the better prepared we will be for the next pandemic.”