Blacks, Hispanics and Asians face higher COVID-19 burden, Epic Systems study shows

Researchers said the findings suggest people of color may face more barriers to testing, which could delay tests until they have more serious illness.

In Wisconsin, where Blacks and Hispanics each make up about 7% of the population, Blacks account for about 11% of COVID-19 cases and 19% of deaths and Hispanics have about 19% of cases and nearly 12% of deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. Asians and American Indians don't have a disproportionate share of cases or deaths in the state.

Some of the key findings of the new study, published in the Epic Health Research Network:

•Testing rates differed little by race and ethnicity, but among those tested, Hispanics were more than two-and-a-half times more likely to have a positive result (311 per 1,000) and Blacks and Asians were nearly twice as likely to test positive (219 and 220 per 1,000, respectively) for COVID-19 compared to whites (113 per 1,000).