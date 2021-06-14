 Skip to main content
'Black resilience' theme of this year's Juneteenth celebration
JUNETEENTH IN MADISON | 'BLACK RESILIENCE'

'Black resilience' theme of this year's Juneteenth celebration

Dr. Jasmine Zapata at PSA interview

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for community health at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, talks with Katy Sai, of StoryBridge, after filming a public service announcement for the Urban League of Greater Madison. On Saturday, Zapata will lead the annual Juneteenth parade as its marshal.

When she leads the parade up Park Street on Saturday, Dr. Jasmine Zapata won’t just be observing the Juneteenth holiday.

She’ll also be marching toward a goal of greater health equity and celebrating a community’s resilience.

The annual parade at 11 a.m. is just one of several virtual and in-person events taking place as part of Juneteenth this year. The series kicks off Wednesday with a pre-college/college fair online, followed through the week by online youth motivational presentations and discussions on voting, social justice and health, an online open-mic night and an online family dinner.

On Saturday, the in-person parade will reach Penn Park by noon, followed by a celebration with speakers, music, food vendors, health resources, children’s activities and more.

Juneteenth got its name from the historic date of June 19, 1865, when — more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation — slaves in Texas learned they were freed.

The theme of this year’s Juneteenth celebration in Madison, presented by Kujichagulia – Madison Center for Self Determination, is “Black Resilience: Rising from the Ashes.” There will be a special focus on health and on honoring local health care workers and first responders of color.

Marchers will include people like Loriell Stephens, a registered nurse at SSM Health who will be walking in the parade with other nurses of color.

Loriell Stephens

Stephens

Although it might be too hot to wear their normal navy-blue scrubs, she said, “It’s really exciting to be recognized this year.”

During the roughest days of the pandemic, Stephens, who normally works in pre- and post-op units, took on other duties and filled in for nurses who might have been assigned to care for COVID-19 patients. It was a tough year, she said.

Nurses “are obviously frontline, and obviously always there,” she said.

Bouncing back

COVID-19 also affected the job and the outlook of Marcus Robbins, a Madison police officer who serves as the Darbo/Worthington neighborhood officer and also is a leader of the Black Officers Coalition.

Officer Marcus Robbins

Robbins

During the pandemic, “I could not connect with my residents daily as I did before,” said Robbins, who will also participate in Saturday’s parade.

So the Black Officers Coalition, partnering with the organization 100 Black Men, started doing monthly food deliveries to households in need, he said.

Robbins heads into this year’s Juneteenth celebration full of hope, he said, after the global outcry following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. He watched as fellow law enforcement officials spoke out against Floyd’s treatment at the hands of police.

Today, “there is very much an anti-police atmosphere,” said Robbins, “but the masses (speaking out) gave me hope” about the future overall.

The Juneteenth theme “Black Resilience” is “very appropriate” and “a reminder that the Black community has a history of hardships and has bounced back, overcome and made the world around them better,” he said.

“Our ancestors were very resilient. They looked like us and sounded like us, and lived in a time wherein it was vastly more dangerous to do this, to be Black,” he added. “I think this theme reminds us all that the black community’s ability to bounce back and overcome is without peer, as if it were embedded in our DNA.”

‘Ripple effects’

Zapata first heard she was invited to serve as parade marshal when she got an alert on her cell phone.

“My heart just started beating hard and I thought, ‘I’ve never been a parade marshal.’ I was so, so honored,” she said.

A pediatrician and author with a broad background in public health and preventive medicine, Zapata was named chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for the Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Community Health Promotion in May.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata

Zapata

That was six months after Zapata, her mother, her husband and one of her three children all tested positive for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period. “I don’t even have the words” to describe what it was like to go through COVID, she said. “It was very humbling, and it was very scary.”

“But coming out of that situation gave me an even greater appreciation for life, an even greater appreciation of family, and also an even greater desire to fight for health equity,” she said.

“We know that even though we celebrate Juneteenth as a day that people who were enslaved were freed, there have been so many significant ripple effects on the health of our communities that cannot be ignored and must continue to be taken seriously,” she said.

“We see so many health inequities, whether it be in rates of pre-term births, maternal mortality, inequities in cancer rates, diabetes, other chronic diseases.

“So although this is a time to celebrate, we still need ... to fight to combat some of those racial inequities and health outcomes that we see that are rooted in the systemic oppression and racism from many, many years past.”

While leading the parade, Zapata will view herself as a symbol of healing, she said. Like a rubber band, the community has been stretched nearly to its limit, and now has to bounce back.

“We as a community, and in particular American descendants of slaves, have been so stretched — no matter what came at us, we have been stretched, but we didn’t break,” she said.

“So as I’m leading as (parade) marshal, in my heart what I am representing is our community — despite all we have been through, in addition to being strong, we are resilient and we can bounce back.”

Photos: Madison's Juneteenth Parade from Fountain of Life to Penn Park

Madison's African-American community gathered to march to Penn Park for a Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

1 of 17

If you go

What: "Juneteenth 2021: Black Resilience ... Rising from the Ashes," presented by Kujichagulia - Madison Center for Self Determination

Wednesday online events (with a focus on youth): Pre-college/college fair live on Facebook, noon to 4 p.m.; Look to the Future — Virtual Vision Book Workshop, 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Youth Motivational Speaker Presentation, 6 to 7 p.m.

Thursday online events (young adults): Voting, Social Justice & the Power of Black Voices, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Spoken Word/Open Mic, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Friday online events (family): Panel discussion, "Our Legacy and the Social Determinants for Health Transitioning into a New Normal," noon to 2 p.m.; Virtual Kitchen Chemist, 4 to 5 p.m.; Welcome to Juneteenth, Community Prayer and Convocation, 5 to 6 p.m.; Our Family Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday in-person events: Juneteenth Parade, 11 a.m. to noon. The parade begins at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 W. Badger Road, and proceeds north up South Park Street, turning right onto Beld Street and then to Fisher Street, ending in Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. "Celebration in the Park" will follow in Penn Park from noon to 4 p.m.

Registration for online events: kujichaguliamcsd.org

