'Black resilience' theme of this year's Juneteenth celebration

“But coming out of that situation gave me an even greater appreciation for life, an even greater appreciation of family, and also an even greater desire to fight for health equity,” she said.

“We know that even though we celebrate Juneteenth as a day that people who were enslaved were freed, there have been so many significant ripple effects on the health of our communities that cannot be ignored and must continue to be taken seriously,” she said.

“We see so many health inequities, whether it be in rates of pre-term births, maternal mortality, inequities in cancer rates, diabetes, other chronic diseases.

“So although this is a time to celebrate, we still need ... to fight to combat some of those racial inequities and health outcomes that we see that are rooted in the systemic oppression and racism from many, many years past.”

While leading the parade, Zapata will view herself as a symbol of healing, she said. Like a rubber band, the community has been stretched nearly to its limit, and now has to bounce back.

“We as a community, and in particular American descendants of slaves, have been so stretched — no matter what came at us, we have been stretched, but we didn’t break,” she said.