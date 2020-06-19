Black, Latino COVID-19 disparities bring attention to broad health inequities

Stressed families, economic struggles and institutional racism are key reasons black babies in the county are twice as likely as white babies to be born with low birth weight, which contributes to higher black infant mortality, according to a report last year by the foundation and the Dane County Health Council.

COVID-19 has brought renewed attention to health disparities.

In Dane County, where blacks make up 5.5% of the population, they account for 18.6% of COVID-19 cases and 12.5% of deaths. Latinos, who comprise 6.4% of the county population, have had 15.4% of cases but none of the 32 deaths, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Dane County’s overall COVID-19 case rate is less than half the state’s rate, while the rate in Milwaukee County — where more than a quarter of people are African American — is 2.5 times higher than the state rate.