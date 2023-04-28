Each week, the Neighborhood Free Health Clinic in Stoughton sees 15 to 20 patients with little or no insurance, treating them for high blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety, depression and other medical concerns.

Tina DeGroot, a clinical nurse specialist who heads up the clinic, is worried about what will happen when the medical director, Dr. Joyce Brehm, who is in her 70s, retires. Under Wisconsin law, advanced practice nurses like DeGroot must work under collaborative agreements with doctors. DeGroot said she has had a hard time finding other doctors willing to volunteer at the clinic.

“If (Brehm) leaves, we cannot operate the free clinic,” DeGroot said. “If this law was not in place, we could continue to do our work.”

The Wisconsin Medical Society and other doctor groups oppose the measure. But the medical society supports a version in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ budget that includes a few restrictions, such as requiring advanced practice nurses to work with doctors two more years before becoming independent and making advanced practice nurses who operate pain clinics apart from hospitals collaborate with pain medicine doctors.

“If we’re going to go down this path, we want to make sure we do it with our eyes wide open and wisely,” said Mark Grapentine, chief policy and advocacy officer for the medical society. “Patients are paying a lot of money for their health care, and they deserve to get high-quality care for that money.”

Evers last year vetoed a bill that didn’t include the restrictions, saying he opposed allowing advanced nurse practices “functionally equivalent to those of physicians or potentially omitting physicians from a patient’s care altogether.” Peter Kallio, chair of the state Board of Nursing, resigned in protest, telling Evers that “you and your administration know very little about the day-to-day work of advanced practices (sic) nurses in Wisconsin.”

A public hearing on the new bill before the Senate Health Committee has been tentatively scheduled and cancelled at least twice in recent weeks, and it’s not clear when a hearing might occur. Authors include Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point; Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, an advanced practice nurse; and Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, a nurse. Sen. Kelda Roys of Madison is the sole Democratic author. Among 38 bill co-sponsors, Roys and Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee are the only Democrats.

“This bill will increase access to underserved communities throughout the state and help address Wisconsin’s shameful racial disparities,” Roys said in a statement.

Four types of advanced nurses

About 8,000 of Wisconsin’s 94,000 registered nurses have advanced degrees, working as nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, certified registered nurse anesthetics or certified nurse midwifes, according to the nurses association.

Currently, many of them can be certified as advanced practice nurse prescribers of medications. The bill would replace that designation with a new license for advanced practice registered nurses, or APRNs. Once such nurses work 3,840 clinical hours under the supervision of a doctor, or roughly two years, they could practice independently.

Gina Bryan, a psychiatric advanced practice nurse who treats patients with addiction and mental illness at Monona-based Tellurian, said the bill would improve addiction treatment by increasing the number of providers, especially in rural areas, able to prescribe addiction medications such as Suboxone.

Currently, Bryan is reluctant to start some addiction patients on Suboxone because she knows they’ll be returning to parts of the state with no Suboxone providers. “You wouldn’t start somebody on an opioid product that they can’t get once they leave,” she said.

As a clinical professor at the UW-Madison School of Nursing, Bryan said she also sees many parts of the state struggle to attract psychiatric advanced practice nurse graduates, who go instead to Minnesota or Iowa where they can work independently. “Why would our students stay here and practice?” she said.

Bunmi Kumapayi, a UW Health nurse practitioner who has treated urologic conditions for more than 20 years, said the doctor she collaborates with allows her to work very independently. But for many newer advanced practice nurses around the state, that is not the case, she said.

Kumapayi does physical assessments, diagnoses diseases, prescribes medications, orders and interprets diagnostic tests and educates patients before and after surgeries, to try to minimize complications.

“Those are things that our surgeons don’t have time to do,” she said. “The things that I am able to do, I want other upcoming APRNs to be able to do.”

During a hearing in 2021 on the previous bill, Dr. Barb Meinecke, an anesthesiologist at Children’s Wisconsin hospital near Milwaukee, said a nurse practitioner failed to note that a 6-month-old child scheduled for an elective circumcision had lung surgery seven weeks earlier. The lung had not healed enough to tolerate another surgery, Meinecke said.

In another case, during surgery, a patient developed a rare, severe reaction to anesthesia, known as malignant hyperthermia. In response, a nurse anesthetist increased the amount of an anesthesia drug, when it should have been stopped, Meinecke said.

“I cannot stress this enough: without physician supervision and intervention, this otherwise healthy, 28-year-old patient would have died,” she said.

Evers’ budget bill would require two years of nursing work in a clinical setting, in addition to two years of advanced practice nursing work with a doctor, to qualify for independent practice. The bill before the Legislature would still require advanced practice nurses who run pain clinics outside of hospitals to collaborate with a doctor. The version in Evers’ budget says the doctor must specialize in pain management.

Another clause in Evers’ version, which Grapentine said is also necessary to gain medical society support, protects specialty titles for doctors, such as “anesthesiologist.” In the Legislature, a separate bill would do the same.

Two years ago, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists changed its name to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology and encouraged members to refer to themselves as nurse anesthesiologists. Grapentine said that is misleading.

Jenna Palzkill, president of the Wisconsin Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said many younger providers believe “nurse anesthesiologist” better reflects the extent of their training. “We’re not trying to say that we’re doctors,” she said. “The goal is to say we’re an expert and have received additional training in the field of anesthesia.”

Palzkill’s group is opposed to requiring advanced practice nurses at pain clinics to collaborate with pain specialists instead of any doctor. In rural areas, it’s hard to find pain specialist doctors, she said.

DeGroot, who works as a cardiology nurse specialist at Stoughton Hospital in addition to her role at the free clinic, said that with or without the current law she would consult doctors for help when needed. Requiring a collaborative agreement with a doctor is an unnecessary hurdle that prevents advance practice nurses from expanding access to care, she said.

“If I’m in over my head, I’m going to call my colleagues at the ER, or I’m going to call the cardiologist,” she said. “We are peers; we are partners.”