Bill seeks informed consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia by medical students

The UW medical school didn't immediately respond to questions about how often medical students have done pelvic exams on unconscious patients for training, why informed consent wasn't specified before and why UW didn't have a policy before last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school also didn't explain why it needs to do such training when it has long used paid volunteers who let medical students practice procedures, such as pelvic exams, on them.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association declined to say if it supports the bill.

Sarah Wright, 40, a science teacher from Madison, said she had significant vulvar sensitivity following surgery in 2009 to remove ovarian cysts by UW doctors at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

In the fall of 2018, she needed to have another ovarian lesion removed. Having read about pelvic exams under anesthesia and having failed, despite records requests, to find out what caused her pain in 2009, Wright pressed UW for details on when pelvic exams are conducted.

She didn’t get a specific answer, but her 2018 surgery — again at Meriter with UW doctors — went fine. Still, she believes her pain in 2009 likely stemmed from an unauthorized pelvic exam.