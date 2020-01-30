Bill comes before baby, as hospitals seek advance payment from patients

Nine days before she was due to deliver her baby at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Emily Hindman got a letter from Meriter.
The letter asked her to pay $5,600, her estimated out-of-pocket cost for the birth, in advance. An enclosed document explained that she could pay later, but the letter said in bold: “we request you make a payment of $5,600 prior to service.”
“This is an incredibly predatory tactic that could cause confusion about someone’s ability to receive care,” said Hindman, a postpartum doula who helps families with newborns. “To send it so close to my due date seems cruel.”
Meriter, which acknowledged that the timing in Hindman’s case was unfortunate, said the letters are meant to help patients understand and prepare for out-of-pocket costs. UW Health and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital have also started sending similar letters before certain procedures. St. Mary’s, like Meriter, deliveries babies, but St. Mary's does not send the letters before births, SSM Health spokeswoman Lisa Adams said.
“The main goal is to give people a transparent look at what their bill is going to be,” Meriter spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said. “Especially if people switch to high-deductible plans, they may not realize what their out-of-pocket cost is.”
Nationally, at least three-quarters of hospital systems ask for payment in advance or when patients arrive for procedures, said Rick Gundling, a senior vice president at the Healthcare Financial Management Association, which represents people in financial health care management jobs.
The process helps hospitals collect a higher percentage of payments and lets patients set up payment plans, seek financial assistance or delay elective procedures if needed, Gundling said.
“It is a growing trend, partially because of the growth in high-deductible health plans,” he said. “It’s best for everybody involved to know what the amount is.”
Jill Jacklitz, director of education at UW-Madison's Center for Patient Partnerships, said "it's another symptom of the broken health care system. When you shift more cost to patients, this is exactly what's going to happen."
The letters could lead some people to avoid necessary care because they aren't able to pay up front, and add stress to patients whose medical conditions already cause stress, Jacklitz said.
Meriter started sending letters requesting advance payment for procedures such as CT and MRI scans, cardiac catheterizations and endoscopies in late 2017, adding births in April 2018, Huibregtse said. Other hospitals owned by Iowa-based UnityPoint Health started doing so at the same time, she said.
“We request in advance so it’s one less thing to worry about later,” she said. “We don’t cancel an appointment or a procedure if someone doesn’t pay in advance or can’t pay in advance.”
UW Health has sent letters requesting advance payment of out-of-pocket costs for some procedures for about a year, spokesman Tom Russell said. SSM Health started sending letters in February 2018, Adams said
Hindman had twins at Meriter two years ago. She and her husband, Danny, have high-deductible health insurance through his job as a pastor for Reformed University Fellowship at UW-Madison.
They paid off their bill for the delivery of their twins in monthly installments over about a year.
This year, when they got the letter asking them to pay in advance on Jan. 15, they were taken aback. Emily was due to deliver Jan. 24, though she ended up having a boy two days later.
They weren't upset that Meriter provided an estimate, and the amount wasn’t unexpected. “It’s just, the way it was worded ... feels like it was set up to be confusing,” Emily Hindman said.
Huibregtse said information provided with the letter is meant to answer questions, and a phone number is provided for further assistance.
For most procedures, letters are sent a week or two in advance, she said. For births, the goal is to send letters four weeks before babies are due.