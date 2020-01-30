Bill comes before baby, as hospitals seek advance payment from patients

Nine days before she was due to deliver her baby at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Emily Hindman got a letter from Meriter.

The letter asked her to pay $5,600, her estimated out-of-pocket cost for the birth, in advance. An enclosed document explained that she could pay later, but the letter said in bold: “we request you make a payment of $5,600 prior to service.”

“This is an incredibly predatory tactic that could cause confusion about someone’s ability to receive care,” said Hindman, a postpartum doula who helps families with newborns. “To send it so close to my due date seems cruel.”

Meriter, which acknowledged that the timing in Hindman’s case was unfortunate, said the letters are meant to help patients understand and prepare for out-of-pocket costs. UW Health and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital have also started sending similar letters before certain procedures. St. Mary’s, like Meriter, deliveries babies, but St. Mary's does not send the letters before births, SSM Health spokeswoman Lisa Adams said.

“The main goal is to give people a transparent look at what their bill is going to be,” Meriter spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said. “Especially if people switch to high-deductible plans, they may not realize what their out-of-pocket cost is.”