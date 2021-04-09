Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirement by former Gov. Scott Walker

"BadgerCare is health insurance not a workforce development program," Parke-Sutherland said. "This decision demonstrates that the current administration recognizes that the primary purpose of Medicaid is to provide health coverage to people who need it. Work verification requirements aren't effective at promoting work, but they do cause more people to lose their health coverage."

Walker’s administration proposed and received approval for the requirement from Donald Trump's administration. The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied adults ages 19 to 49 without dependent children unless they worked, trained for a job or participated in certain other activities. They would have been blocked from signing up again for coverage for six months.

Wisconsin has 30 days to appeal CMS's withdrawal approval. DHS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the department would do so. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who replaced Republican Walker in 2019, tried to block the work requirement, but the Republican-controlled Legislature kept it.