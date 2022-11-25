Bacteria in the gut could increase addiction to cocaine, UW study says

Harmful bacteria in the gut may increase the risk of cocaine addiction, according to a UW-Madison study that is part of a growing field of research finding links between intestinal health and various forms of substance abuse, including opioid addiction and binge drinking.

Most of the studies, including the one at UW-Madison, involve mice, so much research remains to be done before conclusions can be drawn in humans. But the mouse studies suggest the mix of bacteria and other organisms in people’s guts — known as the microbiome, or microbiota — can influence parts of the brain involved in substance use disorder, or SUD.

Not only is the intestine lined with nerve cells; it communicates with the brain through hormones, chemicals and the immune system, scientists say.

“Much of SUD research has focused on the neurologic and genetic facets of consumption behavior,” scientists from the University of Connecticut and the Jackson Laboratory in Maine wrote last year in a summary of findings about the gut and addiction. “There is now interest in the role of the gut microbiome in the pathogenesis of SUD.”

Probiotics and fecal transplants, which can improve intestinal health, could someday be used to prevent or treat addiction, the scientists said.

Another review, in 2020, by researchers at the University of California-Irvine, said the gut microbiome may spur opioid addiction in a “bidirectional” way: “opioid exposure changes the gut microbiome, and manipulation of gut bacteria influences opioid-related behaviors, such as pain tolerance, withdrawal, (reduced ability to experience pleasure), and drug reward.”

That is essentially what UW-Madison researchers found in their study of cocaine.

They gave cocaine to mice infected with proteobacteria — a strain of harmful E.coli or similar bacteria — and mice without such infections. The proteobacteria-carrying mice showed more cocaine-induced movement and cocaine-seeking behavior than those without the infections, according to the study recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

Cocaine is known to increase levels of the hormone norepinephrine in the gut, triggering an explosion of growth of proteobacteria. The bacteria feed on glycine, an amino acid that works in the brain as a neurotransmitter, managing the response to cocaine, said Vanessa Sperandio, UW-Madison’s chair of medical microbiology and immunology and co-author of the study.

“With their glycine depleted, (the mice) were more responsive to cocaine and more prone to addiction than mice with normal microbiota in the intestine,” Sperandio said in a university statement.

In another part of the experiment, the researchers gave other mice a strain of E.coli lacking genes that allow the bacteria to eat glycine. When those mice were given cocaine, they were less affected by the drug.

“E.coli were still responding to the norepinephrine and colonizing the mouse gut, but it had to find a food source other than glycine,” Sperandio said. “This shows us it is the glycine depletion affecting the brain. Prevent the glycine depletion, and the mice don’t respond to the cocaine by trying to get more and more.”

Glycine and sarcosine, another amino acid the body uses to make glycine, are not toxic and are easy to make, Sperandio said. Altering the gut microbiome in humans could someday help prevent cocaine addiction, but “there is a lot that needs to be done to translate this to humans,” Sperandio said.

At a Federation of European Neuroscience Societies meeting in Paris in July, researchers reported on developments involving the gut microbiome and alcohol abuse. One scientist found alterations in the gut microbiome of young binge drinkers and identified biomarkers of craving that could identify problems before addiction develops.