Bacteria from cat-scratch fever potentially linked to schizophrenia, study says

Infection from bacteria associated with cat-scratch disease could potentially play a role in schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, according a pilot study conducted in part by a UW-Madison veterinary medicine professor.

Researchers took blood samples from 17 people with medically managed schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and a control group of 13 healthy adults to test for evidence of Bartonella infection, which is associated with cats exposed to fleas and potentially ticks.

Of the 17 patients with schizophrenia, 12 had Bartonella DNA in their blood, compared to only one of 13 in the control group. Both groups reported similar pet ownership and flea exposures.

The study, published this month in the journal Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, was not able, by design, to show a causal link between Bartonella infection and schizophrenia. But researchers plan to do a larger study to see whether the preliminary results are borne out.