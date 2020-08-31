Avoid Labor Day parties, White House COVID-19 adviser says in Madison

On Monday, Wisconsin reported 266 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily total in more than two months, though cases are often lower Mondays than other days. The state’s seven-day average of daily cases has been dropping since late July, though it went up slightly last week.

Recently, more than 8% of tests statewide have been positive on average. As of Monday, 290 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, down from 414 on Aug. 10.

About 183,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationwide, including 1,122 in Wisconsin. A widely-cited model by the University of Washington predicts more than 317,000 deaths by Dec. 1, including 2,340 in the state.

Birx encouraged residents to keep wearing masks and staying 6 feet away from each other, in addition to avoiding large gatherings. Such steps could change the fatality forecasts, she said.

“There’s strong scientific evidence about how the masks blocks respiratory particles, but there’s also strong public health, now, implementation evidence,” she said. “We can change our future."