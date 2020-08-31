Avoid Labor Day parties, White House COVID-19 adviser says in Madison

The top COVID-19 adviser at the White House on Monday urged Wisconsin residents not to gather in large groups over the upcoming holiday weekend to prevent another surge of the coronavirus.
“Creating crowds in your backyard over Labor Day really needs to be avoided,” Dr. Deborah Birx said in Madison after meeting with state health officials. “Try to limit your barbecues to your immediate family.”
Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, is traveling around the country to meet with governors and others about ways to improve their COVID-19 response. In Wisconsin, the 24th state she has visited since late June, Birx met with state health officials and representatives from hospitals, long-term care providers, and mental health and vulnerable groups, she said.
“We do see improvement in many of the counties in Wisconsin, but we also see some smaller, rural counties where we’re seeing an uptick in cases,” Birx said during a news conference at the Michael Best law firm’s Downtown office.
All but seven of the state’s 72 counties have high COVID-19 activity, with the others seeing medium activity, the state Department of Health Services said last week. The highest positive case rates were in Iron, Sawyer, Oconto, Marinette and Florence counties — all in the rural, northern part of the state.
On Monday, Wisconsin reported 266 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily total in more than two months, though cases are often lower Mondays than other days. The state’s seven-day average of daily cases has been dropping since late July, though it went up slightly last week.
Recently, more than 8% of tests statewide have been positive on average. As of Monday, 290 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, down from 414 on Aug. 10.
About 183,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationwide, including 1,122 in Wisconsin. A widely-cited model by the University of Washington predicts more than 317,000 deaths by Dec. 1, including 2,340 in the state.
Birx encouraged residents to keep wearing masks and staying 6 feet away from each other, in addition to avoiding large gatherings. Such steps could change the fatality forecasts, she said.
“There’s strong scientific evidence about how the masks blocks respiratory particles, but there’s also strong public health, now, implementation evidence,” she said. “We can change our future."
She called the UW System's COVID-19 plan “forward-leaning,” saying interim President Tommy Thompson has set aside parts of dorms for those who become infected, in addition to setting up surveillance and surge testing of students. “He’s not only planned to find the cases but also care for those cases,” she said.
To students who attend large parties where people aren’t wearing masks, she issued a directive: “More than likely you became exposed to the virus,” she said. “Please go and get tested.”
When K-12 schools will be able to reopen depends on people who live nearby, she said.
“Schools are strictly a reflection of the community,” Birx said. “The way to decrease the number of cases in schools is to decrease the number of cases in the community.”
Birx spoke against the concept of "herd immunity," which a Washington Post report said another of President Trump's top medical advisers is proposing. Dr. Scott Atlas, who joined the White House this month, has pushed the idea of allowing all but the most vulnerable to acquire COVID-19 and become immune to it, the Post said.
But herd immunity involves letting some people die as others develop immunity from infection, Birx said. “I don’t think anyone in the United States, including the president, was willing to accept that level of mortality,” she said.
Among people older than 70, roughly seven of 100 people infected with the coronavirus die, she said. “Whose seven would that be? Your grandmother? My parents?”
