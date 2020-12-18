'Auntie Lo' cared for many children beyond her own

But he also remembers her as a “bright spot, always trying to boost people’s spirits.”

Her resilience stemmed from her faith, he said. She was active at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Madison and then End Times Ministries International, where she was ordained as a missionary. More recently, she helped with the youth ministry of a congregation in Chicago, even though she lived in Madison and did clerical work for Madison’s Veterans Hospital.

Dotson tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14, Sorrell said. She was admitted to UW Hospital’s COVID-19 unit five days later. After developing pneumonia, she was placed on a ventilator May 27.

The next day, she had a stroke. She failed to recover and died after being taken off the ventilator.

Sorrell, a certified nursing assistant at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, worked on the hospital’s COVID-19 unit in the spring and wishes people would take steps to reduce the spread of the virus.

“At the hospital, I’ve seen it first-hand. I’ve seen it in my house first-hand,” he said. “It sucks to think that somebody like my mom was taken away due to this ... It could be anybody next time. It could be your parents. It could be your sister, brother, grandma and grandpa, uncle or aunt.”

