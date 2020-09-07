At least half of Dane County's single-day record COVID-19 cases came from UW-Madison students, staff

Dane County has reported its highest single-day number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with UW-Madison students or staff accounting for at least half of the new cases, according to public health officials.
The record number of cases reported on Saturday — 147 — was the third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, Public Health Madison and Dane County said.
UW-Madison leaders are reviewing “next steps” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in conjunction with the city-county public health agency, according to a Sunday briefing posted on the university’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
“The current data illustrates a worsening situation among our campus community,” officials wrote in the briefing. “A rise in the positive proportion of total tests indicates this increase is not simply due to an increase in testing. This is the kind of exponential growth we see in COVID-19 transmission that is not well-contained.”
The seven-day average rate for positive tests among students tested on campus is 4%. In the past week, nearly 500 students and employees tested positive either at a university testing site or off-campus. But that number will likely rise, officials said, as non-campus contact tracers conduct interviews and link more cases to UW-Madison from students or employees who got tested off-campus.
“With the addition of so many students in our community and more testing on the UW-Madison campus, we expected a rise in cases, but this isn’t a record we wanted to break,” Janel Heinrich, the city-county public health director, said in a statement. “It is important we all take action so case counts this high don’t become a trend.”
The agency is asking everyone in the county to avoid gatherings, as well as continue to wear a mask, which is required to be worn indoors at all times outside one’s home and recommended outdoors when in close proximity to others.
“UW-Madison is part of the Madison community and has an impact on all of us,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “The reality is that students are not confined to campus. We need everyone to take precautions to help keep our community safe.”
Dane County’s previous single-day record was set June 30 with 141 new cases, many of which were linked to individuals in their 20s. In early July, the public health agency imposed a new order shutting down indoor service in bars.
Statewide, there were 893 new confirmed cases reported Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases across the state to 81,193, according to the state Department of Health Services.
<&rdpStrong>COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic</&rdpStrong>
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
