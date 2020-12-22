At-home COVID-19 testing now available in Wisconsin for free

Wisconsin residents will be able to order at-home COVID-19 testing kits for free, following an announcement Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.
Under a contract with Vault Medical Services, saliva collection kits will be available to everyone who lives in Wisconsin, with or without symptoms, at no cost, Evers said.
“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”
The statement called the development "an additional tool to the Wisconsin COVID-19 testing toolbox."
The announcement came as the state Department of Health Services reported a daily record of 120 deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday. Given that only eight deaths were reported Monday and 18 Sunday, well below the daily average of 60, the new tally likely represents a lag. It brings the state's total pandemic deaths to 4,545.
Wisconsinites can order a collection kit online and have it shipped to their home. The kit includes instructions on how to collect the saliva, which includes a video call with a testing supervisor through Vault Medical Services, and ship it back via UPS dropbox to the lab for processing.
“This is an important tool to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing,” Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm said. “As we roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to more Wisconsinites, we need to continue testing, contact tracing, and public health measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.”
A saliva test is similar to a nasal swab test received at a medical clinics or a community testing site such as Alliant Energy Center. Like a nasal swab test, a saliva test determines whether people have an active COVID-19 infection and can spread it to others.
More information can be found on the Wisconsin COVID-19 testing webpage.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance said the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at no cost for all Wisconsin residents. Health insurers will be prohibited from applying cost sharing for the vaccine or for any costs associated with administration of the vaccine, and anyone without health insurance will also be able to get vaccinated without an out-of-pocket costs, the office said.
“As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, we want to ensure that every Wisconsinite knows they have access to the vaccine without any cost barriers,” Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said in a statement. “Regardless of who your insurance company is, or if you even have insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”