At-home COVID-19 testing now available in Wisconsin for free

Wisconsin residents will be able to order at-home COVID-19 testing kits for free, following an announcement Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.

Under a contract with Vault Medical Services, saliva collection kits will be available to everyone who lives in Wisconsin, with or without symptoms, at no cost, Evers said.

“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”

The statement called the development "an additional tool to the Wisconsin COVID-19 testing toolbox."

The announcement came as the state Department of Health Services reported a daily record of 120 deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday. Given that only eight deaths were reported Monday and 18 Sunday, well below the daily average of 60, the new tally likely represents a lag. It brings the state's total pandemic deaths to 4,545.

