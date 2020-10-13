As Wisconsin sets records again for COVID-19 deaths, cases, Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP leaders to meet

New record COVID-19 deaths and positive cases in Wisconsin on Tuesday should be more than enough incentive for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders to come to the table to take meaningful action, the governor said.
The state Department of Health Services reported a record 34 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, along with a record 3,279 new cases. The average daily case total now is 2,727 cases, compared to 674 on Sept. 3. The state has reached 1,508 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 155,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.
"How many more do we need before people can take action?" Evers said on a media call with reporters. "I'm hoping that the severity of what's going on in the state of Wisconsin now will bring people to the table."
However, while both Evers and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have sent letters back in forth over the last few days seeking a discussion on bipartisan action, the governor said a meeting has not yet been scheduled.
Republicans, who in May successfully sued to strike down Evers' stay-at-home order, have criticized the governor for taking unilateral steps without consulting state lawmakers. Evers, on the other hand, has pointed blame at Republicans for failing to convene on legislation for almost six months and pursuing legal challenges to efforts by the governor and DHS officials to require mask use and limit the virus' spread.
"The bottom line is, in order for us to move forward as a state, we have to contain the virus and any mitigation strategies that are related to doing that, they’ve opposed," Evers said.
Before new records were set on Tuesday, the previous daily record for deaths was 27 on Sept. 30. Before that, the highest tally was 22 deaths on May 27. The daily average of deaths is now 16, the highest in Wisconsin during the pandemic.
The new case total surpasses the previous record of 3,132 cases Thursday. The average daily case total now is 2,727 cases, compared to 674 on Sept. 3.
Those figures come as the state had a record 950 people hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday, including a record 240 in intensive care.
Wisconsin has 10 of the top 20 metro areas with the highest COVID-19 rates in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times. They include Oshkosh-Neenah as No. 2, Appleton as No. 3 and Green Bay as No. 4. Madison is No. 93.
Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm on Tuesday urged all Wisconsin residents to wear masks, stay away from others when possible and follow other public health recommendations.
