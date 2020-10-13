As Wisconsin sets records again for COVID-19 deaths, cases, Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP leaders to meet

New record COVID-19 deaths and positive cases in Wisconsin on Tuesday should be more than enough incentive for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders to come to the table to take meaningful action, the governor said.

The state Department of Health Services reported a record 34 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, along with a record 3,279 new cases. The average daily case total now is 2,727 cases, compared to 674 on Sept. 3. The state has reached 1,508 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 155,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.

"How many more do we need before people can take action?" Evers said on a media call with reporters. "I'm hoping that the severity of what's going on in the state of Wisconsin now will bring people to the table."

However, while both Evers and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have sent letters back in forth over the last few days seeking a discussion on bipartisan action, the governor said a meeting has not yet been scheduled.