Falls rates

Municipality/People who fell/Rate of falls

Village of Cambridge/31/817.9

Village of Cottage Grove/66/758.6

Village of Oregon/87/520.3

Village of Cross Plains/30/453.9

Village of Black Earth/15/447.8*

Village of Mount Horeb/38/435.3

Village of Marshall/28/421.7

City of Stoughton/115/413.4

Village of DeForest/57/390.7

City of Verona/63/383.0

Town of Madison/16/315.0*

Village of Waunakee/78/313.9

City of Monona/62/302.3*

Town of Westport/42/290.1

City of Middleton/124/286.2

Village of McFarland/45/230.5*

ALL OF DANE COUNTY/1,936**/219.9

Town of Springfield/14/187.2

Town of Dunn/29/182.6

City of Madison/719/181.4

Town of Oregon/18/178.0

Village of Windsor/27/162.9

Town of Cottage Grove/15/148.5

City of Fitchburg/68/141.5

Town of Middleton/15/117.4

NOTE: Data are from 911 calls for falls in people 60 and older in 2018. Rates are per 10,000 people 60 and older.

*Amount above overall Dane County rate is not statistically significant.

**Excludes partial data available from Sun Prairie and Town of Oakland.