As Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise again, activity highest in northwest part of state

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Wisconsin, eight of the state's 72 counties — six of them in the northwest part of the state — have critically high activity levels, up from four counties last week, the state Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
Five of the eight counties have vaccination rates below the state average, with one similar to the average and two slightly above it.
Dane County, which has the state's highest COVID-19 vaccination rate, and Menominee County, which has one of the highest vaccination rates, have the lowest case activity levels, the health department said.
Still, levels in Dane and Menominee counties are considered high. The level in the rest of the state is very high.
Wisconsin reported 3,370 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the second day in a row with more than 3,000 cases, bringing the daily average to 2,453. After a recent peak of 2,942 on Sept. 20, attributed to the delta variant surge, the daily average dropped to 1,831 cases on Oct. 24 before climbing again this month.
The highest daily average of the pandemic was 6,500 cases in mid-November last year.
Hospitalizations, too, are going up again. As of Wednesday, 1,071 patients were in hospitals with coronavirus infections, up from 887 on Oct. 28, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
The state on Wednesday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths, for a daily average of 14. For the past two months, the daily average of deaths has ranged from 10 to 17, after falling to 1 or 2 for most of June and July.
Sawyer County, where Hayward is the county seat, had the state's highest case activity the past two weeks, with 1,448.5 cases per 100,000 people, the health department said. Some 53.9% of the county's residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to 58.1% statewide.
Barron, Douglas, Polk, St. Croix and Washburn counties, also in the northwest part of the state, also have critically high case levels. Vaccination rates are lower than the state average in Barron and Polk counties and higher than the state average in Douglas and Washburn counties.
In St. Croix County, 57.2% of residents have had at least one dose, including 69.9% of adults, which is higher than the state average for adults of 69.3%.
Marinette County, in northeast Wisconsin bordering Michigan's Upper Peninsula, had the second-highest case activity level the past two weeks, with 1,360.6 cases per 100,000 people. Only 48.9% of residents have had at least one dose of vaccine.
Marquette County, north of Portage, in the central part of the state, also had critically high activity and has a lower-than-average vaccination rate.
Taylor County, in northwest Wisconsin, with Medford as the county seat, has the state's lowest vaccination rate, with 32.6% of residents having had at least one dose. The county had 932.9 cases per 100,000, near the cutoff for critically high of 1,000 cases per 100,000.
Dane County, where 74.8% of residents have had at least one dose of vaccine, had 315.6 cases per 100,000.
In Menominee County, in the northeast part of the state, 70.5% of residents, including 91.4% of adults — the highest adult rate in the state — have had at least one dose of vaccine. The county had 228.2 cases per 100,000.