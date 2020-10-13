As Wisconsin again sets records for COVID-19 deaths and cases, Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP leaders to meet

Wisconsin on Tuesday again set records for COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations, which Gov. Tony Evers said should prompt GOP leaders to work with him to take meaningful action.
The state Department of Health Services reported a new high of 34 COVID-19 deaths and a record 3,279 new cases. A record 959 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including a record 243 in intensive care, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said.
The state, which has had a nearly continual increase in daily coronavirus cases since early September, has seen its largest surge of deaths of the pandemic this month. A total of 1,508 people now have died from COVID-19.
"How many more do we need before people can take action?" Evers said on a media call with reporters. "I'm hoping that the severity of what's going on in the state of Wisconsin now will bring people to the table."
However, while Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have in recent days exchanged letters seeking bipartisan action with Evers, the governor said no meeting has been scheduled.
The offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Bipartisan agreements have been few and far between this year, with the Legislature sending a single package of bills to Evers' desk back in April. Both parties agreed at the time that more would be needed, but Republicans have not called for a session in nearly six months.
Republicans, who in May successfully sued to strike down Evers' stay-at-home order, have criticized the governor for taking unilateral steps without consulting state lawmakers. Evers has pointed blame at Republicans for pursuing legal challenges to efforts by the governor and DHS officials to require mask use and limit the virus' spread.
"The bottom line is, in order for us to move forward as a state, we have to contain the virus and any mitigation strategies that are related to doing that, they’ve opposed," Evers said.
In May, the Republican-controlled Legislature asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to implement a six-day delay on its decision to strike down Evers' stay-at-home order to allow the governor and GOP leaders time to come up with a replacement plan, but the court denied that request. At the time, Vos and Fitzgerald indicated they were drafting a COVID-19 response plan, but as of Tuesday, nothing has been made public.
"When the Supreme Court twisted themselves into pretzels in order to do away with 'safer at home' last spring, Republicans, in one of their arguments, said they have a plan," Evers said. "It's time."
It remains unclear what sort of agreement Evers and GOP leaders will come to, if and when they meet. Evers has issued statewide rules limiting indoor gatherings and requiring face masks, while Republicans have pushed for regional rules, rather than statewide mandates.
Currently, Evers' statewide mask mandate requiring most residents to wear a face covering while indoors, and another order limiting the size of indoor public gatherings, remain in effect.
On Friday, Vos told the Wisconsin State Journal he believes most people are following the state mask rule and that Republicans agree on the need to control the spread of the virus, which is why the Legislature has not met to strike down the governor's mask requirement.
Both Fitzgerald and Vos have supported a lawsuit filed by conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty in August seeking to halt enforcement of Evers' public health emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate — however neither lawmaker has officially joined as parties to the lawsuit.
Fitzgerald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he would reach out to Evers to begin the rule-making process if the court strikes down the governor's mask rule. On Monday, St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman rejected a request for a temporary injunction against the order, but WILL officials have pledged to appeal the ruling.
New records
With the record number of new cases Tuesday, the average daily case total is 2,727 cases, four times greater than it was in early September.
“That is going to result in more hospitalizations, and it will result in more deaths," said Stephanie Smiley, interim state health officer, asking for an "all-hands-on-deck" approach. “The sooner we do that, the sooner we’re going to be able to engage in the activities that we so are longing to do.”
Support Local Journalism
Some hospitals, especially in the Fox Valley and northeast Wisconsin, have already had to transfer patients to other facilities and bring in extra staff. In Dane County, a record 74 patients were in the hospital with the coronavirus as of Monday, up from 17 under a month ago.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise, the state on Wednesday will open an alternate care facility at State Fair Park in West Allis.
The 530-bed overflow facility, expected to accept up to 50 patients on the first day, will take patients who need care such as oxygen or intravenous drugs but are not seriously ill, with the goal of sending them home afterward.
“The goal is to take pressure off local hospitals to treat the more severely ill COVID patients as well as their non-COVID patient load," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.
Before Tuesday, the daily record for deaths was 27 on Sept. 30. Before that, the highest tally was 22 deaths on May 27. The daily average of deaths is now 16, the highest in Wisconsin during the pandemic.
Wisconsin has 10 of the top 20 metro areas with the highest COVID-19 rates in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times. They include Oshkosh-Neenah as No. 2, Appleton as No. 3 and Green Bay as No. 4. Madison is No. 93.
Asked why Wisconsin is having one of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Evers said, "We've let down our guard."
He invoked deer hunting as a way to get people to understand the need to wear masks, which about 30% of people say in polls they oppose. If people hunt out of season, they know it will negatively impact the size of the herd so they obey, he said.
“People just respect it and do it," he said. "That’s what we need (with COVID-19)."
Indoor gatherings order
Also on Tuesday, Evers said his administration will not be submitting a recent order limiting the size of crowds at indoor venues, including bars and restaurants, to the state's GOP-controlled legislative committee that reviews agency actions.
On Monday, the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules directed Palm to submit formal rules relating to an order issued last week that limits some indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building. Once submitted as a rule, the order would be subject to a public hearing and eventual vote — allowing Republicans the ability to eliminate it.
While Republicans on the committee said the measure is considered a rule, Evers said it falls under DHS' authority to issue orders as part of the public health emergency declaration issued earlier this year.
"We don't have a rule prepared, there's no reason to have a rule prepared," Evers said.
Evers' Chief Legal Counsel Ryan Nilsestuen described Monday's JCRAR directive as "a pointless exercise" and the circumstances under which the committee can request a submission of rules do not apply in this instance. He also noted that the emergency order expires on Nov. 6, while the 30-day deadline provided by JCRAR expires days later on Nov. 11.
“Even if they were right on the law, there’s no consequence for this and instead of actually taking concrete action and do something with the pandemic, instead it was a pointless exercise in order to make a political point," Nilsestuen said. "Nothing more, nothing less.”
Also on Tuesday, the Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit in Sawyer County seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against the order, according to court records.
Bus Shields
UWClasses
Virtual Learning
UW Opening Covid
UW Move In
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
Trucks Feature
Playtech
Covid Dental
DaytoRemember
VilasZoo
RoshHashanah
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Testing
Testing
Virus testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Tom Diehl, Tommy Bartlett Show not opening 2020, State Journal photo
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.