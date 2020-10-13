As Wisconsin again sets records for COVID-19 deaths and cases, Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP leaders to meet

“That is going to result in more hospitalizations, and it will result in more deaths," said Stephanie Smiley, interim state health officer, asking for an "all-hands-on-deck" approach. “The sooner we do that, the sooner we’re going to be able to engage in the activities that we so are longing to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some hospitals, especially in the Fox Valley and northeast Wisconsin, have already had to transfer patients to other facilities and bring in extra staff. In Dane County, a record 74 patients were in the hospital with the coronavirus as of Monday, up from 17 under a month ago.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise, the state on Wednesday will open an alternate care facility at State Fair Park in West Allis.

The 530-bed overflow facility, expected to accept up to 50 patients on the first day, will take patients who need care such as oxygen or intravenous drugs but are not seriously ill, with the goal of sending them home afterward.

“The goal is to take pressure off local hospitals to treat the more severely ill COVID patients as well as their non-COVID patient load," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.