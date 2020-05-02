As testing ramps up, state sees largest daily increase in positive COVID-19 cases to date

As Wisconsin’s ability to test for COVID-19 has increased, so too has the number of positive cases of the virus — with the state on Friday seeing its highest one-day increase in positive tests since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health Services reported 460 new positive cases of the respiratory disease Friday, breaking the state’s record for most new cases in a day set just a day earlier at 334 cases. Of the more than 3,600 tests processed for Friday’s total, 12.7% were positive.
The state has now recorded 327 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 7,300 positive cases.
The increase in positive tests comes as some Republican lawmakers and business organizations call on Gov. Tony Evers to begin reopening the economy, which has seen skyrocketing unemployment claims due to business closures implemented in an attempt to slow the virus’ spread.
However, Evers and DHS officials say the state will begin reopening businesses only after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests. Part of that goal includes increasing the state’s testing capacity to 85,000 tests a week, or about 12,000 a day.
The guidelines mostly align with those the Trump administration unveiled last week, but Republicans say Evers has a more restrictive set of criteria for relaxing conditions.
“Thus far, we are not seeing a downward trajectory in the 14-day cases as a percent of total tests,” Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Thursday in a webinar with Wisconsin Health News. “But obviously, we will keep watching it.”
Evers’ “safer at home” order remains in effect until May 26, although GOP lawmakers have challenged the order in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
-
'Frustrated and scared': Guards, inmates criticize Wisconsin's largest prison for COVID-19 response
-
As backlog builds, no clear timeline for when jury trials will resume amid COVID-19 pandemic
- 253 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.