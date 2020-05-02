As testing ramps up, state sees largest daily increase in positive COVID-19 cases to date

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Wisconsin’s ability to test for COVID-19 has increased, so too has the number of positive cases of the virus — with the state on Friday seeing its highest one-day increase in positive tests since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services reported 460 new positive cases of the respiratory disease Friday, breaking the state’s record for most new cases in a day set just a day earlier at 334 cases. Of the more than 3,600 tests processed for Friday’s total, 12.7% were positive.

The state has now recorded 327 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 7,300 positive cases.

The increase in positive tests comes as some Republican lawmakers and business organizations call on Gov. Tony Evers to begin reopening the economy, which has seen skyrocketing unemployment claims due to business closures implemented in an attempt to slow the virus’ spread.

However, Evers and DHS officials say the state will begin reopening businesses only after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests. Part of that goal includes increasing the state’s testing capacity to 85,000 tests a week, or about 12,000 a day.