As Madison hospitals see more COVID-19 patients, they're trying experimental treatments

With more COVID-19 patients being treated at Madison hospitals and close to 850 confirmed cases statewide, doctors are using the malaria drug chloroquine on some patients and considering an experimental drug and plasma from recovered patients.

Some hospitals are establishing “step-down” units to house patients hospitalized for other conditions, who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the hospital, before discharging them to nursing homes and other facilities to prevent infections there.

The state on Friday reported 842 cases of COVID-19, including 133 in Dane County. Public Health Madison and Dane County reported 158 cases. Health officials said the peak is likely two to three weeks away, and the actual number of cases is likely much higher than reported because many infected people with mild or no symptoms are not tested.

An alert from Dane County Emergency Management on Friday telling residents to assume they are exposed to COVID-19 if they leave their homes was not triggered by any particular development, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County. It was "just another way of messaging," she said.

President Donald Trump this week asked states to categorize counties as "high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk," with the hope of allowing normal activity in lower-risk areas soon.