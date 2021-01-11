As infections rise, Dane County loosens restrictions on outdoor gatherings

With the number of new COVID-19 infections -- and deaths -- on the rise, local health officials are continuing to limit indoor gatherings but relaxed some restrictions on outdoor activities.

“The number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 remains very high and new, more contagious virus variants are circulating in the world and United States," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "We know spending time outside with others is less risky than spending time together inside, so we have raised gathering limits outside in recognition of this research."

Heinrich said the effects of a mid-November surge continue to linger and noted 79 people died from the disease in December, making it the deadliest month yet of the pandemic.

The order, the 12th issued since March, will take effect Wednesday. The current order is set to expire Tuesday night.

The seven-day case average has risen steadily since Dec. 27 and was 213 on Monday, compared to 171 when the last order was issued. However, the number of patients in Dane County hospitals has fallen from 135 to 71.

The disease has killed 75 people in Dane County since the last order was issued on Dec. 15, bringing the total death toll to 211.

