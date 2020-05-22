As gyms reopen, are members ready to return?

“It’s just not the same,” she said. “I work out harder when there’s people around me and I have an instructor.”

Things will look different at the company’s gyms: Machines are spread out or marked off-limits. Floor markings in the fitness studio give each member 120 square feet -- about the size of a typical bedroom.

Members will be asked to wear masks when entering and exiting, there will be towels and bottles of disinfectant for members to carry around, and Pinnacle plans to close for an hour each afternoon for deep cleaning.

McMahon said he’ll try to gauge members’ comfort level to determine if he needs to take additional steps, such as a daily window when masks are mandatory. He’s also not worried about overcrowding, since he founded the gym in 1997 with the idea that membership would be capped so people wouldn’t have to fight over equipment.

“We’ve been doing this all along,” he said. “It’s kind of in our DNA that we’ve been doing social distancing.”

Lewitzke, 64, said she feels comfortable with the steps Pinnacle has taken and trusts the people she works out with.