WISCONSIN | INFLUENZA

As flu activity revs up before holidays, officials urge vaccination

Flu activity by year

Influenza-like illness is on the rise early this flu season, according to this chart by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

More than 6,400 flu tests in Wisconsin were positive in the week ending Dec. 3, up from 4,700 the week before and 674 a month earlier, health officials said Tuesday as they urged residents to get flu shots before the holidays.

“Influenza is on a significant increase, and we anticipate that it will continue on for many more weeks,” said Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator for the state Department of Health Services, who noted flu activity is now at levels typically seen in late January or early February.

Experts believe that a biological mechanism known as viral interference — which can sometimes stop the body from being infected by multiple viruses at once — might prevent a simultaneous triple surge of COVID-19, RSV and influenza this winter.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for community health at DHS, said only 31% of state residents had received a flu shot as of Thursday. That is down from 35% at the same time last year and 39% the year before.

With holiday travel and gatherings coming up, Zapata said more people should get vaccinated. That is especially true for those ages 18 to 49, who are likely to be working, interacting with schools and otherwise mixing a lot with the general public, she said. Fewer than 21% of residents in that age group have received flu shots.

“It’s important that we all work together to protect one another,” Zapata said.

Vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov. SSM Health is offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines this week and next week at some Madison-area schools; for more information, go to go.madison.com/flushots.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has also had an early uptick this year, though it is starting to show signs of subsiding, officials said. Meanwhile, reported COVID-19 cases have been climbing again.

Hospitals have been busy treating patients with each of the respiratory viruses. Some have faced shortages of medications such as albuterol for RSV and Tamiflu for flu. Long-term care facilities have especially been affected by the Tamiflu shortage, Haupt said.

“The beds have been extremely tight,” said Dr. Brian Hoerneman, interim president of Marshfield Medical Center.

This year’s flu vaccine “looks like it is a very good match" to the flu virus currently circulating, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week.

Haupt said the vaccine was about 50% effective in preventing serious illness in the Southern Hemisphere during its flu season this past summer. That compares to 10% to 60% in previous years in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the CDC.

Lab-grown blood transfused into patients in world-first

