As delta variant surge continues, Wisconsin fears crowded hospitals again

That led state and federal officials to recommend that all people wear masks again in public indoor places, which Willems Van Dijk likened to putting seat belts on again once an airplane reaches cruising altitude if the air gets rough.

“We have encountered some turbulence ... so we need to put our masks back on until we can stabilize disease spread,” she said.

Even more worrisome is the possibility of more dangerous new strains, she said.

“Our biggest fear is a new variant that could be resistant to vaccine, resistant to treatment — even more infectious or virulent, causing more serious disease, than delta,” Willems Van Dijk said.

The more the virus circulates in people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, the more it can evolve, Kristian Andersen, an infectious disease researcher at Scripps Research, recently told Science magazine.

“This fall and winter I am not sure we will be dealing with delta. I think we will probably be dealing with a variant we haven’t heard about yet,” he said. “From a viral evolution perspective, it would be foolish not to expect that.”