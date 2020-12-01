As COVID-19 vaccine nears, Wisconsin looks at how to divvy up first doses

But Lewandowski, who works with vaccination programs through the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, said rural areas face logistical challenges with COVID-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer's vaccine candidate requiring deep freezing and coming in pallets of nearly 1,000 doses each.

“It would be very difficult to prioritize rural communities, rural hospital and clinics,” she said, adding that it would be better to focus on equity.

Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index gives some priority to rural areas. The index includes socioeconomic status, minority population, housing, transportation and other factors.

The subcommittee debated whether or not to use in the index is weighing how much vaccines organizations should get.

Health care systems can use the index in deciding who to vaccinate first, and the index may help the state allocate later shipments of vaccine, but it may be too detailed for distributing with the very first doses, said Dr. Rajiv Naik of Gundersen Health System.

“Does equity need to be addressed in phase 1a?” he asked.