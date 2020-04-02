As COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, guidance on public use of basic masks may be shifting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The growing COVID-19 pandemic is causing health officials to rethink their position that the general public should not wear masks — but basic masks are more likely to protect others, not the wearer, and shouldn’t replace handwashing and social distancing, doctors say.

If people wear a mask, it should be a homemade one, to conserve the limited supply of commercial masks for health care workers, doctors say.

Homemade masks might help keep people who feel well but are infected with the new coronavirus from spreading it to others, though there is not widespread proof of that. But such masks may not offer much protection for the wearer and can cause problems for people who are ill, who should instead stay home and avoid others as much as possible, doctors say.

“If you have any kind of symptoms, the moment you sneeze, that homemade mask is going to get soaked,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. “You take it off, you contaminate your hands and you contaminate the environment.”

Wisconsin on Wednesday reported 1,550 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths, and for the first time said how many people with confirmed infections have been hospitalized: 398, or 26%. Public Health Madison and Dane County reported 232 cases, including three deaths.