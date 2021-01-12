As COVID-19 infections rise, Dane County loosens restrictions on outdoor gatherings

The disease has killed 75 people in Dane County since the last order was issued on Dec. 15, bringing the total death toll to 211.

According to a Georgia Tech risk-assessment tool, there is a 14% chance that at least one person in a group of 10 is carrying COVID-19, compared with 22% when the last order was issued.

“While progress is being made, there is still reason for caution,” Heinrich said.

County Executive Joe Parisi noted that Dane County has some of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the state — about half the national average — but warned the risk is still high.

“It’s because our community has come together and made the sacrifices that so many have made and continue to make to protect the vulnerable among us,” he said. “All of us need to continue to double down over the next few months.”

The new order allows for competition in “low-risk sports” with physical distancing maintained “to the greatest extent possible and in compliance with gathering limits.” Low-risk sports are generally individual sports such as swimming, skiing, golf and cross-country with little to no shared equipment.

Physical distancing is required at all times for high-risk sports.