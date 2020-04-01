As COVID-19 increases, guidance on public use of masks may be shifting

The growing COVID-19 pandemic is causing health officials to rethink their position that the general public should not wear masks — but basic masks are more likely to protect others, not the wearer, and shouldn’t replace hand washing and social distancing, doctors say.

If people wear a mask, it should be a homemade one, to conserve limited supply of commercial masks for health care workers, doctors say.

Homemade masks might help keep people who feel well but are infected with the new coronavirus from spreading it to others, though there is not widespread proof of that. But such masks may not offer much protection for the wearer and can cause problems for people who are ill, who should instead stay home and avoid others as much as possible, doctors say.

“If you have any kind of symptoms, the moment you sneeze, that homemade mask is going to get soaked,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. “You take it off, you contaminate your hands and you contaminate the environment.”

One reason health officials have discouraged broad use of masks is that people might think they can resume normal activity if they wear one, said Dr. Pat Remington, director of the preventive medicine residency program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and former associate dean.