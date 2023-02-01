As COVID-19 emergencies end, Wisconsin prepares for Medicaid upheaval

With federal COVID-19 emergencies ending in May, Wisconsin health officials and advocates are preparing for upheaval in the state’s main Medicaid program, which has grown 49% since the pandemic started but is expected to lose more than 300,000 people after extended coverage ends.

Many of the people likely to be kicked off Medicaid over the coming year should be able to get insurance through their jobs, on the federal marketplace or by aging into Medicare, experts say. But the end of boosted Medicaid coverage nationwide, starting in April, could mean 49,000 newly uninsured people in the state by June 2024, a report says.

“It’s going to be difficult,” said Brynne McBride, chief operating officer for ABC for Health, a Madison-based nonprofit law firm that helps people obtain health care. “How successful are states going to be at actually doing this transition?”

Allison Espeseth, director of Covering Wisconsin, another Madison nonprofit that will help the state Department of Health Services find insurance for those losing Medicaid coverage, said the goal is to keep as many people insured as possible. But complicated requirements and paperwork can make that a challenge, she said.

“This is going to be a big transition moment,” Espeseth said. “That’s when things can get lost.”

President Joe Biden on Monday said a COVID-19 public health emergency that started in January 2020 and a related national emergency that came when the pandemic really hit in March 2020 will end May 11.

The end of the public health emergency initially was set to trigger the end of a COVID-19 rule that has allowed people on Medicaid whose incomes rise or who otherwise become ineligible for the coverage to stay on it. The federal government has paid states more to keep the people on the state-federal program for people with low incomes.

Now, Wisconsin and other states are gearing up for the development, expected to take place over 14 months.

Nearly 1.2 million residents are on BadgerCare Plus, the state’s main Medicaid program, according to the latest data from December. That’s up 49% from March 2020. Overall, 1.6 million residents are on some type of Medicaid program.

But even if many get coverage through jobs or the subsidized federal exchange, the state’s estimated ranks of about 248,000 uninsured people is expected to grow to nearly 298,000, the report said.

Starting in June, Wisconsin is expected to evaluate groups of Medicaid patients each month and determine if they still qualify for coverage. After an initial review of about 80,000 people, the evaluations are expected to involve about 50,000 people each month, McBride said.

Letters will be sent to patients in March with their review periods and instructions, along with outreach by text and email, she said. People should make sure their contact information is up to date, McBride and Espeseth said.

Enhanced FoodShare benefits also will end, in February, because of the same spending bill by Congress. Since the pandemic started, allotments have been up 34%, DHS said.

With some reports saying pandemic relief has helped reduce medical debt, McBride said advocates are worried such problems might go up again as benefits decrease.

Unpaid medical bills, in addition to affecting individuals, can impact the bottom line of hospitals. The state’s large health systems saw operating margin losses of 0.4% during the first half of last year, following significant gains largely stemming from COVID-19 relief funds the year before, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said in a report in November.

