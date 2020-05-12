Antibody testing for COVID-19 now offered at Madison hospitals, clinics

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People who want to know if they have had COVID-19 can now go to Madison hospitals and clinics for antibody testing, which could also help health officials decide when to loosen or tighten measures to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and SSM Health said Tuesday they are offering antibody testing, which they said is covered by insurance.

Unlike nasal swabs that test for active infections of COVID-19, antibody tests are blood tests that look for immune system proteins that fight infection. Antibodies to the coronavirus, which typically can be detected starting a week or two after someone is ill, may protect people from becoming infected again — though that remains unclear.

“We don’t know for certain yet whether having antibodies actually means immunity,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health. “Other than satisfying your curiosity, there isn’t anything that you do different. We don’t want to give people the idea that it might be or is very likely to be (protective) because then they might make decisions that would put them at risk.”

The main reason for antibody testing is to inform public health decisions, Pothof said.

