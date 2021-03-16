Anesthesia monitoring changes suggested by UW study of consciousness in monkeys

Electrodes placed on the foreheads of patients to check for consciousness during general anesthesia might work better if moved to the back of the head, according to UW-Madison researchers who studied electrical activity in the brains of monkeys.

“We propose that the back of the head is a more important place for those electrodes, because we’ve learned the back of the brain and the deep brain areas are more predictive of state of consciousness than the front," Mohsen Afrasiabi, a lead author of a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell Systems, said in a statement.

The study could lead to more accurate measurements during anesthesia, during which a small proportion of patients regain some awareness during medical procedures, the university said in a summary of the research. According to a 2016 study at UW-Madison, at least 4% of patients under general anesthesia are conscious after doctors insert their breathing tube before surgery.