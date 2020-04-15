Amid pandemic, Derek Bamford keeps the coffee — and other conveniences — flowing

"We had guests who it was just like that religious thing of coming in every morning for their coffee and some of them were almost in tears because they were so happy" the coffee was back, he said.

Kwik Trips have implemented hourly "very deep sanitation of all the more commonly used things" that customers touch, he said, including gas pump handles, charge card keypads and cooler door handles; employees can wear gloves at work if they want; and with new federal guidelines recommending the use of face masks, the company is planning to provide masks to employees who want them.

Customers have been good about practicing social distancing, he said, and the store is running out of bathroom soap and paper towels much more quickly this days, a sign people are taking their hand washing seriously. He said there have been a few instances in which he's had to remind customers who like to feel before buying that it's better to "look with your eyes and not with your hands."