American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland gives $10M for new UW Hospital transplant clinic

American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland is donating $10 million toward the construction of a new transplant clinic at UW Hospital, UW Health is announcing Tuesday.

Rowland, who has given tens of millions to the Madison arts community, in 2012 received a kidney transplant at UW Hospital, one of the nation’s largest transplant centers.

“This gift today is my way of saying thank you to the team for the incredible care I received here, to the many donors and their families for making such a selfless choice, and as a gift to all the transplant recipients who will come here seeking a second chance at life,” Rowland said in a statement.

The $20 million project will move the transplant clinic, now in the basement of the hospital and a couple of other hospital locations, to the main floor, near the main clinics entrance through which many visitors enter.

The project, to begin later this year and be done by spring 2023, will bring transplant clinic services together in a larger space, reducing trips to other parts of the hospital for patients and providing more educational resources, said Dr. Dixon Kaufman, director of the UW Health Transplant Center.

