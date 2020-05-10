‘Almost a death sentence’: How Wisconsin doctors, peers are rethinking ventilators for coronavirus

Either way, Pasewald said, doctors must tailor patients’ treatments to their individual needs. That could mean preventing patients from being intubated altogether, or simply using less pressure than normal during intubation.

“That’s something we do all the time,” Pasewald said, “it’s really nothing new.”

At Bellin Health, pulmonologist Dr. John Koszuta likened the risk of using too much pressure with ventilators to overfilling a balloon with air.

“What happens (to the balloon)? It pops. And if you over distend the lungs, you may get this injury called barotrauma,” said Koszuta, describing lung damage caused by pressure changes.

Bellin Health aims to keep most COVID-19 patients off of ventilators entirely, Koszuta said. Less invasive practices are more effective, particularly for patients in earlier stages of the disease. That means flipping patients on their stomachs, for example, or delivering oxygen through the nose with a mask or other device.

Flattening the curve

Some patients with particularly severe COVID-19 cases may still require ventilators, and the state continues to track supplies.