Alliant Energy Center to expand COVID-19 vaccination with federal site

Alliant Energy Center in Madison will become Wisconsin's third federal COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Wednesday, immunizing up to 1,400 people a day with staff and support services from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Alliant, where vaccinations have been provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County since late December, will offer up to 7,000 first doses of the state's allocation of vaccines weekly under the new arrangement with FEMA.

“This is one of the largest vaccination efforts our state has undertaken and it takes teamwork at every level to ensure we are getting vaccine to everyone as quickly, fairly, and safely as possible,” Evers said in a statement. “I am grateful for FEMA’s support to our state and coordinating with our local partners to help our most vulnerable populations get the protection they need so we can all move forward from this pandemic.”

Alliant will receive 26 additional staff from the federal government. The additional federal support will increase the number of vaccinations per week from 5,600 doses up to 7,700 doses, depending on vaccine supply, Evers said.

“Collaboration has been key in our response to the pandemic, so I’m happy to welcome FEMA to Madison,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.